Players battle bitterly cold temperatures as World’s Longest Hockey Game hits halfway point

From frozen pucks and propane tanks, to frostbite and lace bite, 40 players taking part in the World’s Longest Hockey Game east of Edmonton are battling the elements, to say the least.

The group’s attempt to break the world record for the World’s Longest Hockey Game, while raising money for cancer research, started last Thursday.

With strict COVID-19 protocols in place, this year’s game looks and feels much different than previous years. In previous years, the hockey fundraiser welcomed hundreds of fans to the site to cheer on players. This year, there is a drive-thru area but spectators are not allowed.

“The past game we had lots of fans here, we had restaurants dropping off hot meals and that sort of thing, and this year we had to have everything kind of quarantined for our bubble,” participant Jenelle Saik said Tuesday afternoon.

But still, the players are making the most of it as they aim to raise $1.5 million to support life-saving cancer research at the University of Alberta to benefit patients at the Cross Cancer Institute.

“It’s going pretty good. We have our COVID tests every day and people are respecting our space and coming and doing a drive-by here, and honking their horns to cheer us on,” Saik said.

“I think because we’re reaching the tip of the mountain, it’s a little bit more jovial today than it has been the past couple of days.” Tweet This

While the game has reached its midway point, the players are battling bitterly cold temperatures. An extreme cold warning has been in place for much of game so far, with temperatures dipping into the -40 C range. The cold isn’t forecast to let up anytime soon.

“One night I was out at -47 C and that’s without the wind chill,” Saik said. “The wind gusts up and you get snow on the face.

“We noticed it’s going to get warm the day we stop,” she added with a laugh.

The frigidly cold temperatures are having an impact on players.

“Definitely a little bit of slower-paced hockey, probably because we’re all stiff and trying to stay warm, putting beeswax on our cheeks to try to keep the frostbite away, and just dressing up in layers.

“A lot of lace bite is happening, which is where the skates rub on your shins and it’s really quite painful. Blisters are getting popped and cold hands, lots of hot packs and that sort of thing in gloves.

“Getting heat. The propane was freezing up and not reaching the trailers. A couple of the trailers were cold.” Tweet This

Another effect of the cold? Exploding pucks.

“It’s quite a sight to see. A puck hits the post and just explodes. I think one night we went through 50 pucks,” Saik said.

The fundraiser was granted an exemption by Alberta Health to be able to go forward this year. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it was determined to be in the public interest to proceed.

“Since the first criteria could be met by the multiple layers or rigorous protocols, we did decide to grant an exemption to this particular event,” Hinshaw said late last month.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising effort had also reached its halfway point, with about $700,000 raised.

“I think we’re doing pretty good but we still need a push to get there,” Saik said. Tweet This

An anonymous donor came forward on Monday, promising to match dollar-for-dollar all donations up to $100,000 starting Tuesday.

The U of A said proceeds from this year’s game will go to help fund a ground-breaking new blood cancer clinical trial in Alberta.

The World’s Longest Hockey Game in Strathcona County wraps up on Sunday. For more information on the game and how to donate, head to the WLHG’s website.

