COVID-19: 2 new cases, 3 resolved for Peterborough area; patient transfers increase at PRHC

Peterborough Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 561 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared. There were 559 cases reported Monday in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The jurisdiction is among the majority of regions to remain in lockdown until Feb. 16.

The health unit says all the tracker’s data — extracted daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — is subject to change.

Of the 561 cases, 535 are now resolved (95.3 per cent), up from 532 reported on Monday — putting the number of active cases at 17. There were 18 reported on Monday.

Case data for Feb. 9. Peterborough Public Health

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reports 107 of the 556 cases have been linked to outbreaks — unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Tuesday that there are currently three inpatients with COVID-19 — down from four on Monday. There are also 17 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives — three more since Monday.

The health unit reports there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC, unchanged from Monday.

There are currently 57 close contacts for the health unit, down from 61 reported on Monday.

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020.

The health unit reports more than 42,050 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

