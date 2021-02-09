Tips from public lead to 2 impaired driving arrests in 2 days in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say tips from the public led to two separate impaired driving arrests in as many days.

On Feb. 6, an officer responded to a report of a vehicle travelling in an erratic manner in the area of Killarney Bay and Glenarm roads. The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Travis Sprague, 31, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and drug possession (methamphetamine).

A day earlier, an officer, while refuelling a cruiser, received information about a suspected impaired driver. The officer located the suspect’s vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence.

Daniel Smith, 39, of Halton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

Both accused have future court dates in Lindsay.