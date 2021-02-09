Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Tips from public lead to 2 impaired driving arrests in 2 days in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 3:19 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP credit tips from the public in two recent impaired driving arrests.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP credit tips from the public in two recent impaired driving arrests. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say tips from the public led to two separate impaired driving arrests in as many days.

On Feb. 6, an officer responded to a report of a vehicle travelling in an erratic manner in the area of Killarney Bay and Glenarm roads. The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Travis Sprague, 31, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and drug possession (methamphetamine).

Read more: Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole

A day earlier, an officer, while refuelling a cruiser, received information about a suspected impaired driver. The officer located the suspect’s vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence.

Trending Stories

Daniel Smith, 39, of Halton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused have future court dates in Lindsay.

Click to play video 'Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver' Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivinglindsayImpairedKawartha Lakes impaired
Flyers
More weekly flyers