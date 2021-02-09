$6K in fines, host ordered to appear in court after Surrey RCMP bust after-hours illegal nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they busted an illegal after-hours nightclub in Surrey over the weekend, leading to almost $6,000 in COVID-related fines and a notice to appear in court for the host.

After being called to the location of the club a few times before, Surrey RCMP’s Compliance and Enforcement Team said officers obtained a warrant for the location in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard and searched the premises this weekend.

Police said they issued 26 tickets to 22 people inside the club for attending the event, failing to wear a face covering and belligerent behaviour.

The fines totalled just under $6,000, police said. The host of the event was not issued a $2,300 fine but was issued a notice to appear in court for hosting a non-compliant event, police confirmed.

This was not the only event RCMP attended over the weekend. On Saturday, officers issued a $1,150 fine under the Quarantine Act to a man who was not quarantining after entering Canada.

That same day, officers were called to a restaurant in the 7000-block of 138 Street and found a wedding with 20 people in attendance. The owner of the restaurant was given a $2,300 ticket for hosting a non-compliant event.

On Sunday, RCMP officers were called to a home in the 14800-block of 61 Avenue after a report of a gathering. That host also received a $2,300 ticket.

Residents who want to report a violation of a public health order can contact the City of Surrey bylaws call centre at 604-591-4370, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

