2021 Queen’s University Homecoming celebrations to be entirely virtual

Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane is quashing any plans for in-person Homecoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the university announcing possible on-campus events just last week.

“After recent conversations with both the university and Kingston community including our health care partners, the city of Kingston and police, we have made the difficult decision to cease any preparations for an in-person event this fall due to concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Deane said in a statement Tuesday.

The two on-campus celebrations were tentatively scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, but the university made it clear that the events would be cancelled if need be.

Deane said Queen’s made the announcement for the in-person events and put out feelers for volunteers for those events to allow preparations to commence.

But now, those preparations will be solely focused on virtual celebrations.

Deane said the final decision was made to protect both locals and the university community.

“Though we had looked forward with optimism to an in-person event this year, we remain confident that as with last year, we will be able to host a virtual celebration that will bring together alumni from around the world,” he said.

