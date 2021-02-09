Hamilton’s Around the Bay road race goes virtual for 2021 amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race will go virtual for 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.

The 126th running of the race, initially slated to be held on March 29, 2020, was pushed back to Nov. 22 and eventually cancelled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the provincial lockdown measures.

Racers in the 2021 edition will now run virtual races and submit results between March 25 and April 25, 2021.

“Once we made the decision to host a virtual Bay Race in March 2021, we started brainstorming ways to make it exciting and fun. We’ve added some fresh new elements but also want to keep the traditions that people know and love about the race,” said race director Anna Lewis.

Each member of the relay team will run their leg on their own, which does not require a specific course or location. Team captains will then submit times online.

Participants can complete in 2K, 5K, 10K, 15K and 30K events with times from each added together for a combined “Hammer Time.”

After the entry deadline, participants can expect personalized race packages with a shirt and personalized medal to be sent in late May.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to five local charities: St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, Teach For Canada, Autism Speaks Canada and Cassie & Friends.

Details at bayrace.com.