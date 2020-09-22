Hamilton’s postponed Around the Bay Race now cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Another signature Hamilton event has been cancelled, due to COVID-19.

The 126th running of the Around the Bay Road Race, which was initially slated to be held on March 29, 2020, then was pushed back to Nov. 22, has officially been cancelled.

Race organizers made the decision because of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus and the provincial safety measures in place limiting outdoor gatherings.

Those people who registered for this year’s race are being offered three options:

1) A deferral to March 28, 2021

2) A deferral to March 27, 2022

3) Receipt of their 2020 shirt and medal.

Story continues below advertisement

Refunds are not being offered because the originally scheduled race had to be postponed just two weeks before the start and expenses had already been paid.

For participants who started fundraising pages for the charity partners, online fundraising will continue to be available until Dec. 31, 2020.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare was to use funds raised through the annual event to upgrade emergency mental health services.

The Hamilton hospital system had set this year’s fundraising goal at $475,000.