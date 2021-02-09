Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 9

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

COVID-19 rapid testing launched for Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction workers

Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium responsible for building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, says it has launched a rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program for construction workers in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for Crosslinx said testing will take place on a rotating schedule across all of the sites along Eglinton Avenue and this week testing is at three sites: Leaside, Golden Mile and the Eglinton Maintenance Storage Facility.

The spokesperson said the testing is mandatory, adding anyone who tests positive for coronavirus is required to contact Toronto Public Health and get a PCR test.

EllisDon construction has also joined the rapid testing program which is being conducted by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 1,022 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

343 were in Toronto

250 were in Peel Region

128 were in York Region

25 were in Durham Region

42 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports just over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,022 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 280,494.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,555, as 17 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,388 from the previous day. The government said 30,798 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,668 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across the province which is a decrease of one death. A decrease in death counts can be the result of new, updated information.

Story continues below advertisement

Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 205 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 459 active cases among long-term care residents and 651 active cases among staff — down by 35 cases and down by 35 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.