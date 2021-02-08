Guelph reports 42 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, 5 deaths in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total case count to 2,461.

The data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases in the city fell by 40 from Friday to 149. There are four active cases currently being treated in the hospital.

Guelph’s COVID-19 death toll of 27 did not change over the weekend after five deaths were reported last week.

There have been 13 fatal cases in the city so far this year, with 14 deaths reported in 2020.

The number of resolved cases increased by 82 over the weekend to 2,285.

Wellington County

Public health reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wellington County on Monday, bringing its death toll to 25 during the pandemic.

The deaths appear to be connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Arthur and another at a hospital in Palmerston.

The county has seen 19 people die with the coronavirus in 2021.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wellington County on Monday, bringing its total case count to 921.

There are 31 active cases, which is eight less than what was reported on Friday. One person is in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another 13 people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 865 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

The death toll connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North has grown to 14.

Since Dec. 26, 114 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Four deaths have been reported at the hospital in Palmerston since an outbreak was declared on Jan. 27.

An outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph declared on Dec. 17 continues with 147 cases and five deaths.

There are 10 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has begun second-dose vaccinations.

There have been 7,090 doses administered since its vaccine program began on Jan. 6 and that includes 487 people who have received their second shot.

The health unit says it has paused first-dose vaccinations due to a production shortage and is prioritizing shots for long-term care and retirement home residents who are awaiting a booster.