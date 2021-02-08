Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Douglas Garland appeal: court upholds sentence for man convicted of killing Calgary couple, grandson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Douglas Garland receives life without parole for 75 years' Douglas Garland receives life without parole for 75 years
Fri, Feb 17: Douglas Garland will spend the rest of his life in jail, with no chance of parole for 75 years. Nancy Hixt reports – Feb 17, 2017

Alberta’s top court has upheld a life sentence with no chance of parole for 75 years for a man who killed a Calgary couple and their young grandson.

A jury found Douglas Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O’Brien.

Read more: Appeal of Calgary triple murderer Douglas Garland dismissed by Alberta court

A trial judge had ruled the automatic life sentence with a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility needed to be increased because of aggravating factors, including Nathan’s young age and Garland not expressing remorse.

Click to play video 'Douglas Garland in Edmonton hospital after jailhouse beating' Douglas Garland in Edmonton hospital after jailhouse beating
Douglas Garland in Edmonton hospital after jailhouse beating – Mar 7, 2017

Garland’s lawyers called the parole period vengeful, since he will be 129 years old before he can apply for release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

But in a 2-1 decision, the Appeal Court ruled the sentence isn’t unduly harsh or unfit given the seriousness of the crime and Garland’s moral culpability.

Read more: Triple-murderer Douglas Garland seeks to have convictions overturned; appeal court reserves decision

Because of the split decision, Garland has the right to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Click to play video 'Defence for Douglas Garland reacts to sentence' Defence for Douglas Garland reacts to sentence
Defence for Douglas Garland reacts to sentence – Feb 17, 2017

Read more: Douglas Garland sentenced to life, no parole for 75 years

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeSupreme Court Of CanadaAppealCourt Of AppealDouglas GarlandNathan O’BrienAlvin LiknesKathy Liknesappeal courtAlvin And Kathy LiknesDouglas Garland appealtriple-murdererDouglas Robert Garland
Flyers
More weekly flyers