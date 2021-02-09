Snow sculptures brighten up the city of Dorval

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Dorval aims to brighten up the cold winter months with new festive snow sculptures.

Four towering art pieces carved by hand have been placed throughout the city.

Popping up all along Lakeshore Drive, the winter statues can be found outside municipal buildings like the library or the community center and also by the waterfront at Pine Beach Park.

“I thought it was great,” said Dorval resident Alan Lewis, while snapping a quick photo.

Taking a pause from his daily walk, Lewis said the winter carving is a ray of sunshine during these dark times.

“It brings a bit of brightness to the day and here with the lake. … It’s really nice.” Tweet This

“It gives people a reason to walk,” Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau said.

The city initiative aims to get people active and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and responsible manner while following social distancing rules, he said.

“It’s to get people out but also to encourage people to stay out.”

Three of the four sculptures are within walking distance of each other, connected by a new city winter walking trail.

Each carving depicts the Dorval city mascot, Jet, enjoying a theme related to the area he is in.

For example, at the library Jet is lounging on a couch reading a book.

In front of the community centre, he is playing with children.

The variety makes choosing a favourite difficult.

“Right now, I really like Jet in front of the library reading a book, but the one with the binoculars is really cool, too,” Rouleau said.

Each piece was carved by local artist, Alex S. Girard.

Using an assortment of chisels and carving knives, Girard turns a solid block of compacted snow into art.

Girard says it takes about eight hours to complete a sculpture of that size.

Soon, Girard will be chiselling out a new adventure for Jet at the Surrey Aquatic centre.

The theme of the fifth and final sculpture remains a mystery.

Residents will be able to see it begin to take shape Wednesday.

LOCATIONS:

In front of the Dorval Library (1401 Lakeshore Dr.) Created Jan. 30

(1401 Lakeshore Dr.) In front of the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 Lakeshore Drive) Created between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2

(1335 Lakeshore Drive) Pine Beach Park (intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Pine Beach Boulevard) Created between Feb. 3 and 6

(intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Pine Beach Boulevard) Intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Dorval Avenue Created between Feb. 3 and 6

In front of the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Ave.) Creation expected between Feb. 10 and 14

(1945 Parkfield Ave.)