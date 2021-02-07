Menu

Crime

Boys, aged 2 and 4, expected to survive after East Gwillimbury stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Two people dead, three others injured including children in Mount Albert stabbing incident' Two people dead, three others injured including children in Mount Albert stabbing incident
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 6) York Regional Police say two people are dead and three others are injured after a stabbing in East Gwillimbury on Saturday. The SIU has invoked its mandate. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

York Regional Police say that three victims who are in hospital after a stabbing in East Gwillimbury on Saturday, including two boys aged two and four, are expected to survive.

Police said officers were called to a home on Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Read more: Young child, infant among 3 injured after stabbing in East Gwillimbury, woman dead

Three other victims, including the two boys and a 35-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Officers had previously said one of the young victims was an infant.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, died after an interaction with police.

“Residents in the neighbourhood can continue to expect a police presence in the area, however there is no further concern for public safety,” police said in a news release Sunday.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing, or what if any relationship existed between the suspect and victims.

The Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the incident after they say two officers shot and killed the 37-year-old man.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video '1 woman dead, 3 others, including infant, injured after reported stabbing in East Gwillimbury: police' 1 woman dead, 3 others, including infant, injured after reported stabbing in East Gwillimbury: police
