Boys, aged 2 and 4, expected to survive after East Gwillimbury stabbing: police

York Regional Police say that three victims who are in hospital after a stabbing in East Gwillimbury on Saturday, including two boys aged two and four, are expected to survive.

Police said officers were called to a home on Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Three other victims, including the two boys and a 35-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Officers had previously said one of the young victims was an infant.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, died after an interaction with police.

“Residents in the neighbourhood can continue to expect a police presence in the area, however there is no further concern for public safety,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Mount Albert update: Victims in hospital, a 2-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman are all now expected to survive. Our thoughts are with them on their recovery. Thank you to the paramedics, nurses, doctors, surgeons and all staff involved in their care. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 7, 2021

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing, or what if any relationship existed between the suspect and victims.

The Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the incident after they say two officers shot and killed the 37-year-old man.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

