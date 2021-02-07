Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert with wind chill near -20 expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of frigid temperatures Sunday night.

Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said that Sunday night into Monday morning, it will feel around -20 with the wind chill.

Toronto’s extreme cold weather alert allows the city to activate additional services aimed at helping vulnerable residents seek shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

Warming centres will open at 7 p.m. and will remain open throughout the duration of the alert.

Trending Stories

The city said the warming centres are at:

  • 5800 Yonge St.
  • 120 Peter St.
  • The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place
  • Scarborough Civic Centre

Officials said additional outreach teams will also be deployed.

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C in Toronto, with it dropping back down to a low of -9 C.

Click to play video 'Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area' Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area
Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoWeatherCity of TorontoToronto weatherExtreme Cold Weather AlertToronto ColdToronto extreme cold weather alertToronto Extreme Cold
Flyers
More weekly flyers