Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert with wind chill near -20 expected

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of frigid temperatures Sunday night.
Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said that Sunday night into Monday morning, it will feel around -20 with the wind chill.
Toronto’s extreme cold weather alert allows the city to activate additional services aimed at helping vulnerable residents seek shelter.
Warming centres will open at 7 p.m. and will remain open throughout the duration of the alert.
Trending Stories
The city said the warming centres are at:
- 5800 Yonge St.
- 120 Peter St.
- The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place
- Scarborough Civic Centre
Officials said additional outreach teams will also be deployed.
According to Environment Canada, Monday’s temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C in Toronto, with it dropping back down to a low of -9 C.
Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments