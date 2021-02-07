Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert with wind chill near -20 expected

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of frigid temperatures Sunday night.

Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said that Sunday night into Monday morning, it will feel around -20 with the wind chill.

Toronto’s extreme cold weather alert allows the city to activate additional services aimed at helping vulnerable residents seek shelter.

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold alert for Sunday. It will feel like -17 with windchill. Low overnight will be -12/WC -19. #staywarm 💨🥶 — @carlabosacki (@carlabosacki) February 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Warming centres will open at 7 p.m. and will remain open throughout the duration of the alert.

The city said the warming centres are at:

5800 Yonge St.

120 Peter St.

The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place

Scarborough Civic Centre

Officials said additional outreach teams will also be deployed.

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C in Toronto, with it dropping back down to a low of -9 C.

1:48 Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area Overnight flurries lead to a number of crashes in the Kingston area