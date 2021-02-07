Saskatoon police looking for 3 suspects following alleged stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are looking for two people in connection with the stabbing a 21-year-old man on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of 33 St. West, in the Westview neighbourhood.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to a press release.

They are looking for one male and two female suspects. A watch commander said no other details are available.

The police service is asking anyone with information to call them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.