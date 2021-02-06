Menu

Health

Alberta adds 348 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 12 deaths as active cases continue downward trend

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 6:20 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19 tests balance between public health and economy' COVID-19 tests balance between public health and economy
WATCH ABOVE: Protecting the health-care system and getting businesses back open is a delicate act to balance. Many places around the world, including Alberta, have tried to get it right. But is it actually possible? Morgan Black looks into that.

Alberta added an additional 348 cases of COVID-19 Saturday as well as 12 newly reported deaths.

New recoveries from COVID-19 — 477 — outweighed new cases and brought active cases down to 6,266 provincially.

An additional 2,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Friday.

The 348 new cases came from 10,033 tests, giving a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

There are 457 people in hospital in Alberta, including 84 in intensive care.

Alberta is set to ease some restrictions on Monday, when Step 1 of its tiered reopening plan begins. Restaurants will again be permitted to operate with in-person dining, gyms may operate with one-on-one training only, and some youth sports training will be permitted.

The announcement that youth sports training would be included in Step 1 was made by the government on Saturday morning.

Click to play video 'The evolution of Alberta’s COVID-19 case count' The evolution of Alberta’s COVID-19 case count
The evolution of Alberta’s COVID-19 case count

Read more: Alberta government adds minor sports training, gymnastics and dance to Monday’s COVID-19 reopening

The 12 deaths announced Saturday brings total fatalities in the province to 1,705.

The majority of the twelve deaths reported Saturday were seniors connected to outbreaks at care homes.

In Edmonton zone, a woman in her 70s connected to the Capital Care Dickinsfield outbreak, who was believed to have comorbidities, died. A man in his 80s with pre-existing conditions, linked to the Benevolence Care Centre outbreak also died. A man in his 90s with comorbidities at the Capital Care Norwood outbreak died.

Also in Edmonton zone, a woman in her 80s connected to the Lifestyle Options Whitemud died.

An Edmonton zone man in his 70s, not connected to any outbreaks, also died. Another Edmonton zone man in his 60s, not not connected to any outbreaks but believed to have comorbidities, also died.

In Calgary zone, a man in his 90s connected to the Carewest Colonel Belcher outbreak, believed to have comorbidities, died. A woman with comorbidities in her 80s at the Academy of Aging outbreak also died. A man in his 80s connected to the Swan Evergreen Village outbreak who had comorbidities died.

A man in his 80s who had comorbidities but was not connected to any outbreaks also passed away.

In Central zone, a man in his 80s linked to the Seasons Camrose outbreak died. He was believed to have had pre-existing conditions.

In North zone, a man in his 80s, not connected to any outbreaks but with comorbidities, died.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusEdmonton COVID 19COVID-19 AlbertaCalgary COVID-19COVID-19 deathsAlberta COVID-19 restrictionsCovid-19 Variants
