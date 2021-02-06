Menu

Canada

Toronto city council approves plan to create new, affordable high-speed internet service

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 2:22 pm
A file photo of Toronto city hall.
Toronto city council has approved a plan to create a new, affordable high-speed internet service.

Council approved the ConnectTO program on Friday, which aims to expand internet access to underserved residents.

“By approving the creation of a City broadband network, ConnectTO will help ensure Torontonians are not being left behind because of the high price of reliable internet service and gaps in the availability of high-speed internet in some areas,” officials said in a news release.

“Bridging this growing digital divide supports Toronto’s most vulnerable and marginalized residents in accessing vital services and resources.”

Officials said the program will use City assets like existing fibre cables, lights, buildings, sidewalks and boulevards and internet access will be provided by a private-sector partner.

Internet will be offered “at a fair price” and those funds will be used to expand internet access further, officials said.

The program will first be tested in the Jane and Finch area, Golden Mile, and Malvern, beginning late this year.

The second phase of ConnectTO will see the network expanded city-wide early next year.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario providing nearly $1 billion in funding toward improving broadband in province' Coronavirus: Ontario providing nearly $1 billion in funding toward improving broadband in province
Coronavirus: Ontario providing nearly $1 billion in funding toward improving broadband in province – Nov 4, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoCity of TorontoToronto City CouncilToronto COuncilHigh Speed InternetInternet accessConnectTOToronto city internet planToronto internet access
