Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Nova Scotia under special weather statement as heavy snow, high winds forecast for Sunday evening

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 9:56 am
Snow falls on Quinpool Road in Halifax in January 2021.
Snow falls on Quinpool Road in Halifax in January 2021. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotians should be prepared for a messy start to next week as a mixture of heavy snow and wind are forecast to arrive Sunday evening into Monday.

Environment Canada has put the entire province under a special weather statement ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Read more: Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring in 2021

The federal department says between 20 and 40 cm of snow is predicted, although there is a potential for larger accumulation in some areas.

Trending Stories

Snow is expected to spread across Nova Scotia late on Sunday, accompanied by northeasterly winds with gusts as strong as 70 km/h to 80 km/h.

That wind will likely cause blowing snow to develop overnight into Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit' Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit
Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit – Jan 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinter weatherWinter StormSpecial Weather StatementsnowstormWind WarningWeather Warningns stormSnow warningHeavy SnowNS Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers