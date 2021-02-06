Nova Scotia under special weather statement as heavy snow, high winds forecast for Sunday evening

Nova Scotians should be prepared for a messy start to next week as a mixture of heavy snow and wind are forecast to arrive Sunday evening into Monday.
Environment Canada has put the entire province under a special weather statement ahead of the storm’s arrival.
The federal department says between 20 and 40 cm of snow is predicted, although there is a potential for larger accumulation in some areas.
Snow is expected to spread across Nova Scotia late on Sunday, accompanied by northeasterly winds with gusts as strong as 70 km/h to 80 km/h.
That wind will likely cause blowing snow to develop overnight into Monday.
