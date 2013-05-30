Deep Freeze reinvented during COVID-19 pandemic to offer safe winter fun

Send this page to someone via email

An annual Edmonton winter event is back and it’s reinventing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête offers sculptures, stories and light installations.

Christy Morin is the executive director of Arts on the Ave, which presents Deep Freeze. She said things may look a bit different but the heart of the event remains the same: embrace the magic of winter.

Christy Morin in Borden Park on February 5, 2021. Courtesy: Leslie Knight

“We’ve changed radically,” Morin said. “We reinvented the whole festival and made it a fête. It’s installations, lights, stories and sculptures.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event needed more space this year, due to COVID-19 health protocols. It was moved from 118 Avenue to seven Alberta Avenue communities and Borden Park.

“We have always dreamed of being here at Borden Park and with the pandemic, we thought that this was probably the time to try it,” Morin said. Tweet This

Morin said the park offers more space to spread out for safety and adds a scenic backdrop.

“We are just craving being able to see each other,” Morin said. “We have embraced winter and we love it.”

Within the community leagues, art and sculptures will tell stories that directly tie into the area’s heritage.

2:49 Edmonton’s Deep Freeze festival adapts to offer safe winter activities Edmonton’s Deep Freeze festival adapts to offer safe winter activities

Organizers worked with the City of Edmonton and Alberta Health Services to find ways to bring people outdoors safely, like spaced-out ice exhibits.

Story continues below advertisement

Morin hopes people in Edmonton can enjoy the chillier side of the city.

“Just walk through the parks and the community leagues and feel that special warmth. Tweet This

I think that’s what we have been missing,” Morin said.

4:39 The 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete gets ready to take over Alberta Avenue The 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete gets ready to take over Alberta Avenue – Jan 29, 2021

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête runs until Feb. 14. You can find more information here.