Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Deep Freeze reinvented during COVID-19 pandemic to offer safe winter fun

By Morgan Black Global News
Click to play video 'Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête reinvented to offer safe winter fun' Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête reinvented to offer safe winter fun
An annual Edmonton winter event is back and has reinvented itself during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're looking to embrace the cold and our winter city this weekend, Morgan Black shares some cool things to do.

An annual Edmonton winter event is back and it’s reinventing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête offers sculptures, stories and light installations.

Read more: Edmonton heading into deep freeze, could see -40 C to -45 C by Monday

Christy Morin is the executive director of Arts on the Ave, which presents Deep Freeze. She said things may look a bit different but the heart of the event remains the same: embrace the magic of winter.

Christy Morin in Borden Park on February 5, 2021
Christy Morin in Borden Park on February 5, 2021. Courtesy: Leslie Knight

“We’ve changed radically,” Morin said. “We reinvented the whole festival and made it a fête. It’s installations, lights, stories and sculptures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: West Broadway Snoball 2021 offering ‘choose your own adventure’ winter festival

The event needed more space this year, due to COVID-19 health protocols. It was moved from 118 Avenue to seven Alberta Avenue communities and Borden Park.

“We have always dreamed of being here at Borden Park and with the pandemic, we thought that this was probably the time to try it,” Morin said.

Tweet This

Morin said the park offers more space to spread out for safety and adds a scenic backdrop.

“We are just craving being able to see each other,” Morin said. “We have embraced winter and we love it.”

Within the community leagues, art and sculptures will tell stories that directly tie into the area’s heritage.

Click to play video 'Edmonton’s Deep Freeze festival adapts to offer safe winter activities' Edmonton’s Deep Freeze festival adapts to offer safe winter activities
Edmonton’s Deep Freeze festival adapts to offer safe winter activities

Organizers worked with the City of Edmonton and Alberta Health Services to find ways to bring people outdoors safely, like spaced-out ice exhibits.

Story continues below advertisement

Morin hopes people in Edmonton can enjoy the chillier side of the city.

Read more: From Silver Skate to Sweden: Red Deer duo captures art in snow

“Just walk through the parks and the community leagues and feel that special warmth.

Tweet This

I think that’s what we have been missing,” Morin said.

Click to play video 'The 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete gets ready to take over Alberta Avenue' The 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete gets ready to take over Alberta Avenue
The 14th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete gets ready to take over Alberta Avenue – Jan 29, 2021

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête runs until Feb. 14. You can find more information here.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton weatherEdmonton festivalsDeep FreezeWinter FestivalOur YegWinter cityDeep Freeze FestivalByzantine Winter Festivaledmonton activites
Flyers
More weekly flyers