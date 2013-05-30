Deep Freeze reinvented during COVID-19 pandemic to offer safe winter fun

An annual Edmonton winter event is back and it’s reinventing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête offers sculptures, stories and light installations.
Christy Morin is the executive director of Arts on the Ave, which presents Deep Freeze. She said things may look a bit different but the heart of the event remains the same: embrace the magic of winter.
“We’ve changed radically,” Morin said. “We reinvented the whole festival and made it a fête. It’s installations, lights, stories and sculptures.”
The event needed more space this year, due to COVID-19 health protocols. It was moved from 118 Avenue to seven Alberta Avenue communities and Borden Park.
“We have always dreamed of being here at Borden Park and with the pandemic, we thought that this was probably the time to try it,” Morin said.
Morin said the park offers more space to spread out for safety and adds a scenic backdrop.
“We are just craving being able to see each other,” Morin said. “We have embraced winter and we love it.”
Within the community leagues, art and sculptures will tell stories that directly tie into the area’s heritage.
Organizers worked with the City of Edmonton and Alberta Health Services to find ways to bring people outdoors safely, like spaced-out ice exhibits.
Morin hopes people in Edmonton can enjoy the chillier side of the city.
“Just walk through the parks and the community leagues and feel that special warmth.
I think that’s what we have been missing,” Morin said.
Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête runs until Feb. 14. You can find more information here.
