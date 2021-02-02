B.C. man glides ‘Mary Poppins-style’ across frozen lake

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man found a ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ way of gliding across an icy lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

His way of travel would make Disney’s Mary Poppins proud, as he flew across the frozen lake with an open umbrella.

“I went out there with my friends William and Steve, who went by the lake a few days prior,” said Devin Jensen, a Revelstoke resident and umbrella-wielding skater.

“They saw the lake was frozen on their way out to Salmon Arm, so we decided to give it a skate.”

Jensen and his buddies went out on Three Valley Lake, near Revelstoke, last Tuesday.

Jensen, who’s lived in Revelstoke most of his life, said the frozen lake’s surface is something he’s never experienced before.

“It was incredible, it was completely flat like a Zamboni went over it,” said Jensen.

With howling wind, the Revelstoke resident decided to try using an umbrella as a sail to glide across the ice, an idea he and his friends got during their skate when fighting against the hefty breeze.

“It actually turned out to work pretty good,” said Jensen.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever experience ice like that again. Smooth and snow-free.”

