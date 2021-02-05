B.C. watchdog drops probe into bite suffered by deadly home invasion suspect during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has ended its probe into the arrest this week of one of two suspects in a deadly Vancouver home invasion.

Sandy Jack Parisian is charged with manslaughter for allegedly presenting himself as a police officer before participating in the fatal assault of a senior in her home near Queen Elizabeth Park.

Vancouver police officers arrested Parisian on Tuesday night near Strathcona Park, with the help of a police service dog.

Parisian, who was wanted on an unrelated Canada-wide warrant, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest.

On Friday, the Independent Investigations Office said it had determined the dog bite did not meet the threshold for “serious injury,” leaving the incident out of its jurisdiction.

Parisian had his first court appearance for his alleged role in the death of 78-year-old Usha Singh on Thursday.

He and his co-accused, Pascal Bouthillette, who faces a second-degree murder charge, are due back in court on Feb. 19.