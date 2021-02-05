Menu

Crime

B.C. watchdog drops probe into bite suffered by deadly home invasion suspect during arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 5:29 pm
Click to play video 'Two men arrested in deadly attack on Vancouver senior have connections to notorious homeless camp' Two men arrested in deadly attack on Vancouver senior have connections to notorious homeless camp
A Vancouver senior viciously attacked in her own home Sunday by two men allegedly posing as police officers has died and two suspects have been arrested and charged. As Sarah MacDonald reports, one of the suspects in the city's second homicide of the year has ties to a notorious homeless camp.

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has ended its probe into the arrest this week of one of two suspects in a deadly Vancouver home invasion.

Sandy Jack Parisian is charged with manslaughter for allegedly presenting himself as a police officer before participating in the fatal assault of a senior in her home near Queen Elizabeth Park.

Read more: 1st court appearance for man accused of posing as cop in attack that killed B.C. senior

Vancouver police officers arrested Parisian on Tuesday night near Strathcona Park, with the help of a police service dog.

Click to play video 'Vancouver home invasion victim dies, two suspects arrested' Vancouver home invasion victim dies, two suspects arrested
Vancouver home invasion victim dies, two suspects arrested

Parisian, who was wanted on an unrelated Canada-wide warrant, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest.

On Friday, the Independent Investigations Office said it had determined the dog bite did not meet the threshold for “serious injury,” leaving the incident out of its jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Vancouver attack of senior by fake police officers, victim declared dead

Parisian had his first court appearance for his alleged role in the death of 78-year-old Usha Singh on Thursday.

He and his co-accused, Pascal Bouthillette, who faces a second-degree murder charge, are due back in court on Feb. 19.

