COVID-19: Active cases fall to 27 with 4 more resolved in Peterborough area

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 556 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged from Thursday, however one case was removed from a previous day.

The health unit says all data provided in the tracker are subject to change.

Of the 556 cases, 520 are now resolved (93.5 per cent) — putting the number of active cases to 27 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. There were 31 reported on Thursday.

Feb. 5 case data. Peterborough Public Health

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reports 106 of the 556 cases have been linked to outbreaks — one more since Thursday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Friday that there are currently four inpatients with COVID-19 at the hospital — down from five reported Thursday. There are now 14 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives, up from 12 reported Thursday.

The health unit reports there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC, unchanged from Thursday.

There are currently 58 close contacts for the health unit, down from 64 reported on Thursday.

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020.

The health unit reports more than 41,850 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

