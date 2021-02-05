Brockville police officer faces second assault charge in under a year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has charged a Brockville police officer with assault for the second time in under a year.

According to the SIU, on July 31, Brockville police were called to an apartment building on Cartier Court for a domestic disturbance.

The SIU says that once police entered the apartment, officers became involved in an “interaction” with a 31-year-old man.

Read more: Video of arrest that allegedly prompted assault charges for 2 Brockville police officers surfaces

The man was arrested and brought to the police station. He later complained that he was in pain, and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

After investigating the incident, the SIU announced Friday that Const. Jordan Latham has been charged with assault causing serious bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Latham’s second charge in under a year. He was also charged with the assault of a 59-year-old Brockville man in May 2020, which was allegedly caught on video and sent to Global News.

2:24 Video of arrest that allegedly prompted assault charges for 2 Brockville police officers surfaces Video of arrest that allegedly prompted assault charges for 2 Brockville police officers surfaces – Oct 9, 2020