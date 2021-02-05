Coronavirus: 3 new deaths as Saskatchewan approaches 25K total infections

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 332.

One of the recently deceased was in the 80-plus age group and from the north central zone, according to a press release. Another was in their 70s from the far north west and one was in their 60s from the north east.

According to Friday’s update, there were 269 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 24,946. The new average of daily cases is down to 225, which is the lowest since Jan. 6, when it was 219.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (66), followed by Regina (41), north west (30), north east (22), south east (22), north central (21), far north west (19), far north east (15), central east (10), central west (6), far north central (5), south central (4) as well as one in south west. Residence information is still pending for seven new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 224 patients with COVID-19 — 196 are receiving inpatient care and 28 are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,299 Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 22,315 following 229 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,317 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. This is the highest number since Jan. 15, when 3,455 were reported.

COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 521,073 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 6,600 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:00 Hinshaw says timeframe for COVID-19 variant case identification will improve Hinshaw says timeframe for COVID-19 variant case identification will improve

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement