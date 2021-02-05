50 more new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region as total number of cases reaches 9,657

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 9,657.

This drops the rolling seven-day average of new cases to 49.6.

The agency reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in a week, leaving the death toll at 207.

Another 56 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 8,986.

There are currently 463 active cases in the area, including 27 people who are in area hospitals, with none of them in intensive care.

There are now 34 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after new ones were declared at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo, on the fifth floor of St. Mary’s General Hospital and at an unnamed auto sales location.

Elsewhere, the province reported1,670 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 275,330.

The province notes Friday’s case count is an overestimation due to a data system migration that began on Monday and has resulted in the fluctuation of daily case numbers all week.

“Toronto Public Health is reporting 125 additional cases today that were not fully migrated during the CCM transition, resulting in a slight overestimation of today’s overall case numbers,” a government spokesperson said Friday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,438 as 45 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

