Investigations

Delivery man dead after unattended truck collapses a carport

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 10:17 pm

A freak accident in South Vancouver has claimed the life of a delivery man.

It happened after a Dairyland driver pulled up to a townhouse on Marlin Quay at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The man was making a delivery, when his unattended truck rolled down an incline hitting a post supporting the carport, causing the structure to collapse.

Read more: Construction worker in Vancouver seriously injured in trench collapse

The driver was found unresponsive underneath the debris.  He has not be identified.

WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

InvestigationFatalityWorkSafeBCDeliveryMilkmanCarport CollapseDairyland
