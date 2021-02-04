Delivery man dead after unattended truck collapses a carport

A freak accident in South Vancouver has claimed the life of a delivery man.
It happened after a Dairyland driver pulled up to a townhouse on Marlin Quay at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
The man was making a delivery, when his unattended truck rolled down an incline hitting a post supporting the carport, causing the structure to collapse.
Trending Stories
The driver was found unresponsive underneath the debris. He has not be identified.
WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments