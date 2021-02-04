Delivery man dead after unattended truck collapses a carport

Send this page to someone via email

A freak accident in South Vancouver has claimed the life of a delivery man.

It happened after a Dairyland driver pulled up to a townhouse on Marlin Quay at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The man was making a delivery, when his unattended truck rolled down an incline hitting a post supporting the carport, causing the structure to collapse.

The driver was found unresponsive underneath the debris. He has not be identified.

WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.