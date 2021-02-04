‘The ideas are amazing’: Abbotsford, B.C., cartoonist turns 102 years old

Send this page to someone via email

Notorious local cartoonist Ernie Poignant celebrated another milestone on Thursday, turning 102 years old.

In this past, Poignant has marked the occasion with book signings or drawings, but this year due to COVID-19, there was a virtual celebration.

Wearing cufflinks and a tie, Poignant was joined by friends and family on a Zoom call to mark the day.

He said a lot has changed during his 102 years, but his cartoons are his constant.

“My ideas come at night and the ideas are amazing,” Poignant said.

“I never realized that my brain, between my two ears, has developed even after 100. I remember stuff now that I forgot years ago. It’s amazing.”

Poignant was born on Feb. 4, 1919, a few months after World War I. He said he has always had a steady hand and an eye for wildlife.

His cartoons are considered living history, documenting epic Fraser Valley events like the great flood of 1948. But his trademark is taking someone’s initials and turning them into something special.

“It’s a really special thing at 102 to have my faculties like I have,” he said. Tweet This

While art is his passion, Poignant said it’s his wife that keeps him going after all these years. He and Rose have been married for more than six decades.

“She’s the one who supported me to really do this,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for Rose, I wouldn’t be here.”