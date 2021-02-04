People hospitalized due to carbon monoxide leak at Calgary grocery market

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were forced out of a Sunterra Market location in Kensington on Thursday after carbon monoxide alarms went off.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters were called to the northwest building after an alarm tech in the building heard an alarm sounding in the basement, and upon investigating, found it to be a CO warning.

“EMS initially responded for complaints of several people feeling unwell, sort of general malaise — headache, nausea, feelings of general malaise — due to what it’s turned out to be carbon monoxide exposure,” EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said.

“Often that is the trigger, unless there is another safety device or a measuring device that will pick that up, but often when people begin to become symptomatic or feeling ill, that can be one of the first triggers.”

According to EMS, seven adults were send to hospital, three of them in serious condition, which Brideaux said is very rare for a CO call.

The four others were in stable condition.

“All expected to be stable for the time being, but certainly three of the seven had much higher levels,” Brideaux said.

He added that a bus was called in to hold people who were in the market or had concerns of exposure. He said EMS has accounted for all patients or employees who were in the building.

Fire crews on the scene of a CO leak at Sunterra Market in Kensington. Global News

Fire crews at the scene found CO levels of 350 parts per million. Levels of 100 parts per million are dangerous for people if they’re in the area with the leak for longer than 15 minutes, the CFD said.

ATCO was called to the market to help ventilate the three-storey building.

Investigators believe the CO leak was caused by an issue with the furnace and ventilation system.

The CFD said the building’s management will be making the necessary repairs as soon as possible.

Fire crews on the scene of a CO leak at Sunterra Market in Kensington. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Global News

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.