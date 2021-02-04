Calgary’s Forest Lawn High School locked down following shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

Forest Lawn High School in southeast Calgary was locked down Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the building.

According to police, officers rushed to the school at about 1:45 p.m. after reports that three shots were heard. Minor property damage was also reported.

Bullet casings were found in the area, but officers didn’t say how many, or where they were found.

Calgary police outside Forest Lawn High School following reports of shots being fired. Global News

Global News crews at the scene saw a truck with bullet holes.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police said three people ran away before police arrived, and no suspects have been arrested.

Officers were still on scene at 3 p.m., speaking to witnesses and trying to determine suspect identities.

The Calgary Board of Education would not confirm whether the incident happened on school grounds, or whether any students were believed to be involved.

“We are aware of an incident this afternoon outside of Forest Lawn High School,” the board said.

“At the direction of CPS, the school went into lockdown and students and staff were kept in the building. Afternoon dismissal was delayed. All students and staff are safe.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.