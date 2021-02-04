Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 91 total COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 5:09 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K., on Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 91.

Meanwhile, 60 people in the region have screened positive for a “variant of concern,” although testing is still underway to determine the exact strain.

Read more: More than half of Roberta Place residents infected with COVID-19 now dead

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe.

There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K. variant.

As of Thursday, a total of 18,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka. On Wednesday, 664 vaccine doses were administered in total.

Story continues below advertisement
On Thursday, local public health reported 58 new coronavirus cases and six new COVID-19 deaths.

Trending Stories

Twenty-three of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Innisfil and seven are in Bradford. The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene Ramara, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-one of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are outbreak-related and two are community-acquired. One new case is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, 88 more deaths

Of the health unit’s total 5,606 COVID-19 cases, 80 per cent — or 4,471 — have recovered, while 39 people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 273,660, including 6,393 deaths.

