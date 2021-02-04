COVID-19: 1 death in Kawarthas, outbreaks at Extendicare Cobourg; cases top 900 for HKPR health unit

Send this page to someone via email

One death, two new COVID-19 outbreaks and 25 more cases were reported Thursday by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

New outbreaks were declared Feb. 3 at Extendicare Landmark Retirement Home and the adjoining Extendicare long-term care home on Densmore Road in Cobourg.

Case details were not made immediately available.

Other active outbreaks for the health unit include:

Caressant Care Mary St. nursing home: Declared Jan. 23 — two employees test positive. The employees returned to work on Monday, according to Caressant Care.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — nine resident deaths and 52 active cases (32 residents and 20 staff) at the 96-bed facility — up from 45 active cases on Wednesday (24 residents and 21 staff). “Testing has also been done for the COVID variant and the results have back negative for that,” said company communications Stuart Oakely.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, respectively, with at least six cases — four inmates and two staff — as of Wednesday, according to the province.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes stated.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 4. HKPR District Health Unit

The health unit reports 25 new cases on Thursday — 18 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and seven in Northumberland County — to surpass 900 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

There was also another death in the City of Kawartha Lakes — the 55th overall for the health unit and 46th in the Kawarthas (28 are associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in spring 2020). The other deaths are in Northumberland County.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the now 901 cases for the health unit, 76 are active – 59 in the Kawarthas, 15 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County. There are now 783 resolved cases — approximately 87 per cent.

As of Thursday, four cases are hospitalized with three in the intensive care unit.

2:15 COVID-19 variant discovered in at least 4 Ontario communities COVID-19 variant discovered in at least 4 Ontario communities – Jan 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement