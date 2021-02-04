Crown argues woman found dead in Edmonton hotel room was too drunk to consent to sex

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

A Crown prosecutor is arguing that a man accused of killing a woman in an Edmonton hotel room did not ask for her consent to perform a sexual act that caused her fatal wound.

Bradley Barton, who is 52 and from Mississauga, Ont., is testifying for a fourth day at his manslaughter trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she bled to death from a severe and painful wound to her vagina.

Crown lawyer Julie Snowdon said Barton didn’t ask Gladue what she wanted to do the second night he invited her to the hotel and suggested Gladue was too intoxicated to consent to sex.

Barton responded that Gladue never told him to stop, but Snowdon said not saying “stop” did not mean Gladue was consenting.