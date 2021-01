Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for an Ontario truck driver charged in the death of a woman at an Edmonton motel a decade ago.

Bradley David Barton, who is 52, is charged with manslaughter.

Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, was found dead in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June of 2011.

Jury selection took place last week.

The trial is scheduled to run for 34 days.

Advertisement