Crime

Gynecologist describes trauma to woman found dead in bathtub at Edmonton hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011.
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. Global News

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

An obstetrician and gynecologist says an excessive amount of force caused an injury to a woman found dead in a bathtub at an Edmonton hotel.

Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, is testifying at the manslaughter trial of Bradley Barton.

Read more: Medical examiner rules out rod as weapon that killed woman at Edmonton hotel

The Ontario truck driver, who is 52, is accused of killing 36-year-old Cindy Gladue, a Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

A medical examiner told the jury earlier this week that Gladue died of blood loss from a wound in her vagina.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton' Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton
Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton

Bader testified that excessive force not only caused an 11-centimetre tear in Galdue’s vaginal wall but also broke significant blood vessels.

Read more: Ontario trucker pleads not guilty in 2011 death of Edmonton woman

She says the tearing of the vessels caused the deadly blood loss.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton crimeCindy GladueBradley BartonCindy Gladue deathYellowhead InnBradley Barton trialCindy Gladue homicideEdmonton 2011 homicideEdmonton manslaughter trialBradley Barton manslaugher trial
