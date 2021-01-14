Gynecologist describes trauma to woman found dead in bathtub at Edmonton hotel

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

An obstetrician and gynecologist says an excessive amount of force caused an injury to a woman found dead in a bathtub at an Edmonton hotel.

Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, is testifying at the manslaughter trial of Bradley Barton.

The Ontario truck driver, who is 52, is accused of killing 36-year-old Cindy Gladue, a Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

A medical examiner told the jury earlier this week that Gladue died of blood loss from a wound in her vagina.

Bader testified that excessive force not only caused an 11-centimetre tear in Galdue’s vaginal wall but also broke significant blood vessels.

She says the tearing of the vessels caused the deadly blood loss.

