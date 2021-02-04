Middlesex County expanding COVID-19 vaccination to 2nd facility in Mount Brydges

A second COVID-19 vaccination site will be ready to open in the London and Middlesex region at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges later this month.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), in partnership with the County of Middlesex, the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc, Middlesex London Paramedic Service and the Middlesex Hospital Alliance, announced Thursday that the community centre was selected as the site of the region’s second COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This follows a release of the Middlesex-London COVID-19 vaccination plan late last month, which outlined the plan to create three more mass vaccination clinics in the region with the goal of eventually reaching a capacity of 3,000 vaccinations per day.

The health unit said it has been working closely with Strathroy-Caradoc administration to ensure all necessary measures are being put in place so the facility is ready to support the vaccination operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today marks an important step forward in our ongoing battle against COVID-19; one that’s possible thanks to continuing partnership and collaboration,” said Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The establishment of a site in Middlesex County is a timely and important step that will not only assist with completing the first phase of vaccinations of our priority populations, but also be a key component in the future phases of the broader vaccination plan for Middlesex and London,” said County of Middlesex Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson.

To get the centre ready, health officials say several steps are being taken, including implementing the necessary security measures and upgrading the building’s technological infrastructure.

Health officials expect the site will become operational in the coming weeks as more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the region.

For the last two weeks, vaccinations at the Western Fair Agriplex vaccination clinic had to be temporarily put on hold due to a short vaccine supply.

When it opens, the Caradoc Community Centre will play an important role in completing the vaccination of those identified in Phase 1 of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, including residents and staff in long-term care home and retirement homes, First Nations elder care home residents and staff, and essential caregivers in long-term care and retirement homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Details are not yet available for the exact timing for the final parts of Phase 1, or for phases 2 and 3 of the provincial plan.

“We are happy to be working with Middlesex County, the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and Middlesex Hospital Alliance to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the County,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“This will provide an option for people who are eligible to receive the vaccine now. We are also confident that the vaccination clinic in Mount Brydges will not only shorten the time needed to complete the vaccination of eligible populations now but will allow us to plan for vaccination of the general public later this year.”