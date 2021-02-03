Menu

Health

London, Ont., COVID-19 vaccine clinic to reopen Monday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 3, 2021 11:35 am
Illustration shows a hand with a glove holding a dose of the vaccine at the vaccination of the staff members of the UZ Brussels University Hospital with the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech, in Jette, Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Illustration shows a hand with a glove holding a dose of the vaccine at the vaccination of the staff members of the UZ Brussels University Hospital with the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech, in Jette, Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Health-care workers in London, Ont., awaiting a second COVID-19 vaccine dose will start receiving it on Monday.

Just days after officials suggested the pause in clinic operations could be further extended, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is confirming the vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex will reopen on Monday.

The health unit says the decision follows “the renewed delivery of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to the facility.”

Health-care workers needing a second dose of vaccine will start receiving them Monday, the health unit says, “ensuring they are administered within 42 days of when their first doses were delivered.”

According to the MLHU, those whose second dose appointments were previously cancelled will be contacted directly to reschedule.

“Now that we’ve started receiving a supply of vaccine in the region once again, it is encouraging that we are able to reschedule second dose appointments at the Agriplex,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

Trending Stories

“I know that it has been stressful for front-line health-care workers who have had second-dose appointments rescheduled. It’s a relief to see vaccine arriving again.”

Vaccinations at the clinic have been paused since Jan. 22 due to a delay in the delivery of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to Canada “because of production challenges” that resulted in “insufficient local supply to continue operating the facility.”

While the clinic was closed, the health unit says the limited supply of vaccine it still had was used to complete the first-dose vaccinations to all eligible residents at long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and retirement residences attached to long-term care homes in the region.

The administration of second doses to residents began Feb. 1 after a new shipment of vaccines arrived.

