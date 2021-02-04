Coronavirus: Guelph reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 4th death this week

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported one more death related to COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, bringing its death toll to 26 during the pandemic.

It’s the fourth death to be reported in as many days with 12 deaths attributed to the disease reported in the city so far this year. Guelph reported 14 deaths in all of 2020.

Only nine new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph were reported on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,406 during the pandemic.

It’s the first time this year the city has seen a single-digit increase in new cases.

Active cases fell by 28 from the previous day to 202, which includes five people in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health unit’s online portal showed 36 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the resolved case count to 2,178.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 909.

The death toll of 20 did not change. The latest fatal case was reported the previous day, bringing to 14 the number of people with the coronavirus who have died just in 2021.

There are 49 active cases in Wellington County, which is five less than the previous day. Three people are in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another nine people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 840 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There have been no new COVID-19 outbreaks declared this week in Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There are currently eight outbreaks across the region.

Deadly outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph and Caressant Care in Arthur continue.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health continues to pause its vaccine distribution due to a shortage.

The health unit has administered 6,553 doses, which includes residents and patients of all long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Second-dose vaccinations are not expected to begin until at least Thursday.