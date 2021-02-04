Increased COVID-19 risk at Saskatoon restaurant, St. Louis community events

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure after an outbreak was declared at a Saskatoon restaurant.

The health authority said there is also an increased risk in the community of St. Louis.

Read more: Coronavirus testing on the decline in Saskatchewan

The SHA said it declared an outbreak on Feb. 2 at the Feisty Goat Bar and Grill on Diefenbaker Drive.

Health officials said a person, or persons, who were infected was at the restaurant on Jan. 23.

Anyone who was there that day must immediately self-isolate for 14 days and call HealthLine 811 or their physician or nurse practitioner if symptoms develop, the SHA said.

Story continues below advertisement

Contract-tracing has identified six positive cases so far, affecting several households, health officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is a significant risk for potential second-generation spread, they added.

St. Louis COVID-19 risk increase

The SHA said a number of COVID-19 cases have been linked to community events in St. Louis, with subsequent spread to household members and other close contacts.

The events have taken place since Christmas and include outdoor recreational events, suppers, poker rallies and poker card parties outside of family bubbles.

Individuals who were at any of the events are being told to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner for testing.

This includes anyone who has been advised by someone that they’ve tested positive and were in contact with them for more than 15 minutes and within six feet, officials said.

They added people who are not experiencing symptoms, but had any interaction at the events, should consider testing as asymptomatic cases can cause further spread in the community.

2:09 Coronavirus testing on the decline in Saskatchewan Coronavirus testing on the decline in Saskatchewan