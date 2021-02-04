Kingston MPP shuffled to small business recovery critic during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A shuffling of the deck for the provincial NDP means a new role for Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur.

The first-term member, who was previously the environment critic, is now taking on the opposition role of critic for small business recovery.

Arthur will have his hands full due to the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on businesses over the last year.

He said his office has been flooded with calls from small business owners looking for answers and help during the most recent lockdowns.

Arthur says he’s ready to help out wherever and whenever he can.

“These are the businesses that will rebuild our economy — and they need to know that they’re going to get through the second wave, God forbid that there’s a third wave — but that they need the framework and the supports in place because these are businesses we have to have running as we come out the other side of this,” he said.

Arthur said that in his position as opposition critic, he will work with the current PC government to point-out what he sees as gaps in programming and to advocate for the kind of comprehensive support that small businesses need.