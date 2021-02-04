Menu

Canada

Kingston MPP shuffled to small business recovery critic during coronavirus pandemic

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 11:57 am
Kingston's provincial member of parliament has been appointed as the NDP's opposition critic for small business recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kingston's provincial member of parliament has been appointed as the NDP's opposition critic for small business recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ontario Legislature/ Youtube

A shuffling of the deck for the provincial NDP means a new role for Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur.

The first-term member, who was previously the environment critic, is now taking on the opposition role of critic for small business recovery.

Arthur will have his hands full due to the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on businesses over the last year.

Read more: More than 200K small businesses could close permanently amid pandemic: CFIB

He said his office has been flooded with calls from small business owners looking for answers and help during the most recent lockdowns.

Trending Stories

Arthur says he’s ready to help out wherever and whenever he can.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are the businesses that will rebuild our economy — and they need to know that they’re going to get through the second wave, God forbid that there’s a third wave — but that they need the framework and the supports in place because these are businesses we have to have running as we come out the other side of this,” he said.

Arthur said that in his position as opposition critic, he will work with the current PC government to point-out what he sees as gaps in programming and to advocate for the kind of comprehensive support that small businesses need.

