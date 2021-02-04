London woman, 39, charged in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid charges in connection with an investigation into anti-Semitic graffiti at six businesses in the downtown core.

Police say the investigation began Tuesday when a citizen reported that a business on Carling Street had spray-painted graffiti-type property damage on its door and windows.

Two other downtown businesses on Carling, which runs between Richmond and Talbot streets just north of Dundas Street, and three businesses on Dundas Street were also impacted.

“The type of damage included anti-Semitic symbols as well as other images and writings,” police say.

Police obtained video surveillance of the area and were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A London woman, 39, is charged with six counts of property damage under $5,000.

“We are disheartened to see these acts of property damage, particularly given the symbolism behind the hateful images,” Chief Steve Williams said in a release.

“We would like to thank the community members who alerted us to the damage, and to those businesses who assisted in our investigation by providing video surveillance which helped identify the suspect.

“To make it clear, the London Police Service does not condone acts of hatred or violence toward any individuals or groups in our community. We will continue to investigate all calls of this nature, and apply charges as appropriate.”

Police say the suspect is due in court April 27.