Drugs, weapons seized after Vernon pair arrested in stolen vehicle

Mounties seized drugs, weapons and cash after an officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle.

RCMP said that on Monday afternoon, a member of Vernon’s downtown enforcement unit was conducting proactive patrols when they found a stolen vehicle outside a home on 24th Avenue.

“Shortly after locating the vehicle, stolen from a neighbouring community, the officer observed two individuals leave the residence and enter the vehicle,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

“As police initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver maneuvered around the police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture,” he added.

RCMP said they stopped the vehicle before it entered the road, but the 36-year-old male driver then fled on foot.

“After a brief foot chase, the driver was arrested without further incident and safely taken into custody,” Terleski said.

A 27-year-old Vernon woman in the vehicle was also arrested, according to police.

“The driver’s actions clearly showed that he was willing to put our officers and the public at risk in order to escape,” Terleski said.

RCMP then seized weapons, cash and drugs inside the vehicle.

Police said suspects face potential criminal charges and have both been released from custody.

The incident is still under investigation, according to RCMP.

