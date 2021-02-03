Menu

Canada

Fundraiser set up for young family of man killed in mudslide at B.C. mine

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The online fundraiser identified the miner as Ray Rosenberg, a husband and father to four young children.
The online fundraiser identified the miner as Ray Rosenberg, a husband and father to four young children.

A fundraiser for a young family has been set up in the wake of a fatal mining incident near Kamloops this week.

On Tuesday, a mud rush at the New Afton Mine claimed the life of contract driller Ray Rosenberg, according to a GoFundMe page.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m., with the mine presuming Rosenberg to be dead. He was a father to four children, with reports listing his age as 35.

Read more: One presumed dead, 2 rescued following overnight mud rush at mine near Kamloops

A mud rush is described as a sudden inflow of waterlogged material into shallow mine workings.

The GoFundMe page was created by Rosenberg’s sister-in-law, Tasha Gruber.

“My sister and her four young children are reeling with the sudden death of her partner, their daddy, Ray Rosenberg after a mining accident that tragically took his life,” reads the online fundraiser.

A satellite view of the New Afton Mine, which is located along the 4000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Kamloops.
A satellite view of the New Afton Mine, which is located along the 4000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Kamloops.

“Ray was an amazing father, son, partner, friend, brother in law and all-around person. He was the sole provider of their family and took pride in providing for them.

“As you can imagine, not only has his passing left his family empty physically and emotionally but sooner than later, also financially. A family should never have to stress about finances during a time like this, so we are hoping to ease that stress and worry. Anything helps and we so appreciate it.”

Two other people involved in Tuesday’s mud rush received non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto-based company New Gold Inc., which owns and operates the mine.

The mine is located 10 kilometres west of Kamloops and produces gold, silver and copper. In 2020, it produced 64,000 ounces of gold and 72 million pounds of copper.

To visit the fundraiser, click here.

