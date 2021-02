Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A vehicle rollover near Summerland is slowing traffic and causing some delays.

The crash happened on Highway 97 near Arkell Road.

Courtesy: Les Henderson

Emergency crews could be seen at the site of the rollover.

Story continues below advertisement

According to local contractor AIM Roads, southbound traffic is affected.

Another view of the rollover. Courtesy: Les Henderson

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area.

Advertisement