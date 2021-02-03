Menu

Crime

2 arrested, in custody following construction equipment theft: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 2:28 pm
Kelowna RCMP say two men were taken into custody following a report of two men trying to steal a Bobcat along the 100 block of Pinto Road on Monday night.
Two men have been arrested after the attempted theft of a construction machine this week and are in custody awaiting a court date.

Kelowna RCMP say the two were taken into custody following a report of two men trying to steal a Bobcat from a business compound along the 100 block of Pinto Road on Monday night.

Police allege the two were using a stolen truck in trying to steal the Bobcat at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Read more: Crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in Rutland drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

Officers flooded the area, with one man arrested at the scene. The second suspect fled on foot, though he was located a short time later by police dog services.

“The pickup and the trailer that were used in this theft were stolen a few days before this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our officers did an excellent job in stopping this theft and getting both of these men in custody.”

Click to play video 'Kelowna climbs national crime severity index' Kelowna climbs national crime severity index
Kelowna climbs national crime severity index – Oct 30, 2020

Online court documents show that Michael Grant, 38, is facing charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, willfully resisting a peace officer and uttering threats.

Kaare Vaagen, 46, is facing charges of property theft over $5,000 and motor vehicle theft.

 

