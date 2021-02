Send this page to someone via email

Rock slope stabilization work is underway near Big White.

AIM Roads, the local contractor for the area, is reporting that crews are working on Highway 33 between Big White Road and Pyman Road.

It’s a stretch of road approximately 17.5 kilometres long, starting 2 km south of Kelowna.

Work is expected to wrap up around 3 p.m.

AIM Roads is warning drivers to expect single lane alternating traffic.

