Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 6:47 pm
RCMP arrested a Sudbury man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in Kelowna on Tuesday night.
RCMP arrested a Sudbury man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in Kelowna on Tuesday night. File / Global News

A Sudbury, Ont., man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Kelowna.

Police said they were notified that 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger might be in the Kelowna area on Tuesday.

Read more: Rollover slowing traffic near Summerland

“The investigation led police to believe the suspect was inside a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

“Front-line officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District emergency response team was called in to assist.”

Eppinger is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, extortion, criminal harassment and assault with a weapon, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 arrested, in custody following construction equipment theft: Kelowna RCMP

Police said Eppinger was taken into custody without incident.

“He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible,” Noseworthy said.

Click to play video 'West Kelowna man sentenced for savage attack on elderly mother' West Kelowna man sentenced for savage attack on elderly mother
West Kelowna man sentenced for savage attack on elderly mother
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOntarioKelownaArrestAttempted MurderB.C.Canada-Wide WarrantArrestedEmergency Response TeamSoutheast DistrictAdrian Eppinger
Flyers
More weekly flyers