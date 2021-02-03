Ontario man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A Sudbury, Ont., man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Kelowna.

Police said they were notified that 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger might be in the Kelowna area on Tuesday.

“The investigation led police to believe the suspect was inside a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

“Front-line officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District emergency response team was called in to assist.”

Eppinger is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, extortion, criminal harassment and assault with a weapon, according to RCMP.

Police said Eppinger was taken into custody without incident.

“He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible,” Noseworthy said.

