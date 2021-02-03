Menu

Health

39 new cases of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 4:40 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that the delays of COVID-19 vaccine shipments by Pfizer have been “incredibly disappointing,” adding that Moderna’s cut of 18,200 vaccine doses to the province on Friday added more to the frustration.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K., in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 90.

In addition to the 90 COVID-19 U.K. variant cases, 57 have preliminarily screened positive for a “variant of concern,” although testing to determine the exact variant strain is still underway.

Read more: 32 new COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total now at 51

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe.

There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K. variant.

As of Wednesday, a total of 17,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka. On Tuesday, 492 vaccine doses were administered in total.

On Wednesday, local public health reported 45 new coronavirus cases and four new COVID-19 deaths.

Seventeen of those cases are in Barrie, while eight are in New Tecumseth. The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,172 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths

Eleven of the new cases are community-acquired, while 10 are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case. Nine of the new cases are outbreak-related, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 5,548 COVID-19 cases, 77 per cent — or 4,228 — have recovered, while 37 people remain in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 272,097, including  6,305 deaths.

