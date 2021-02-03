39 new cases of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K., in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 90.

In addition to the 90 COVID-19 U.K. variant cases, 57 have preliminarily screened positive for a “variant of concern,” although testing to determine the exact variant strain is still underway.

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe.

There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K. variant.

As of Wednesday, a total of 17,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka. On Tuesday, 492 vaccine doses were administered in total.

On Wednesday, local public health reported 45 new coronavirus cases and four new COVID-19 deaths.

Seventeen of those cases are in Barrie, while eight are in New Tecumseth. The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are community-acquired, while 10 are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case. Nine of the new cases are outbreak-related, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 5,548 COVID-19 cases, 77 per cent — or 4,228 — have recovered, while 37 people remain in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 272,097, including 6,305 deaths.

