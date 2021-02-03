West Ottawa power outage resolved after affecting thousands of residents

A power outage in the west end of Ottawa, which had affected thousands of residents on Wednesday afternoon, has been resolved.
Power outages had affected large portions of Bay and College wards along a stretch of Highway 417 starting shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Hydro Ottawa estimates showed nearly 17,000 customers were affected.
Hydro Ottawa confirmed ful power had been restored to the grid shortly before 5 p.m.
The local utility said earlier on Twitter the outage was caused due to a loss of power from the provincial grid.
