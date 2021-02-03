Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School moves to online learning due to new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School is moving to online learning due to new cases of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s public health officials recently informed the Prairie Valley School Division of a third case of the virus diagnosed in an individual associated with the school.

Under level 4 of the province’s Safe Schools Plan, all students in all grades will participate in online learning beginning on Thursday.

Prairie Valley anticipates students will return to class on Feb. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

1:36 Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina – Jan 8, 2021