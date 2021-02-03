Menu

Canada

Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School moves to online learning due to new COVID-19 cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School is moving to level 4 of the Safe Schools Plan, which means students in all grades will participate in online learning starting.
Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School is moving to online learning due to new cases of COVID-19.

Read more: ‘It’s a bit of a risk’: Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina

Saskatchewan’s public health officials recently informed the Prairie Valley School Division of a third case of the virus diagnosed in an individual associated with the school.

Under level 4 of the province’s Safe Schools Plan, all students in all grades will participate in online learning beginning on Thursday.

Read more: Families react to Regina school boards’ move to online learning around Christmas break

Prairie Valley anticipates students will return to class on Feb. 22.

More to come. 

Click to play video 'Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina' Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina
Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina – Jan 8, 2021
