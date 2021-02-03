Menu

Health

China to donate 10M coronavirus vaccine doses to developing nations

By Huizhong Wu The Associated Press
Posted February 3, 2021 11:56 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: China backs CoronaVac vaccine, says it’s safe and effective' Coronavirus: China backs CoronaVac vaccine, says it’s safe and effective
WATCH ABOVE: China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian says the SinoVac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective – Nov 18, 2020

China on Wednesday announced a plan to provide 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses to developing nations through the global COVAX initiative as part of its ambitious diplomatic and business efforts to distribute Chinese vaccines around the world.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is responding to a request from the World Health Organization as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run through March. He did not offer details on which vaccine China was providing to COVAX, or whether it was a donation.

Read more: China blamed for Canada’s multimillion-dollar coronavirus vaccine deal collapse

China has already shipped large numbers of doses of its own vaccines, mainly to developing countries. It has pursued deals or donations with more than 30 nations far exceeding the 10 million doses it is providing to COVAX. In Turkey alone, Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has struck a deal to sell 50 million doses.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: China authorizes WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins' Coronavirus: China authorizes WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins
Coronavirus: China authorizes WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins – Jan 11, 2021

Its global efforts are seen by many as an attempt to boost China’s reputation as it seeks to repair its image after the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Earlier on during the pandemic, China donated face masks and protective gear to countries around the world as part of a diplomatic push. It has called the virus a mutual challenge facing humanity and even suggested it may have been brought from outside the country.

It agreed to join COVAX, coordinated by the World Health Organization and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, last October, notably when the U.S. under then President Donald Trump had declined to join.

Read more: China says it will not charge people for getting vaccinated against coronavirus

COVAX seeks to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have enough vaccines as wealthy nations have snapped up a large part of the billions of upcoming doses from mostly Western vaccine makers.

“We hope countries in the international community with the capability will swing into action, support COVAX through practical actions, support the work of the World Health Organization, assist developing countries in obtaining vaccines in a timely manner and contribute to … conquering the pandemic at an early date,” Wang said a daily briefing.

WHO is in the process of approving Chinese vaccines for emergency use, he added.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: China says WHO’s investigation into origins of virus must conform to their pandemic prevention measures' Coronavirus: China says WHO’s investigation into origins of virus must conform to their pandemic prevention measures
Coronavirus: China says WHO’s investigation into origins of virus must conform to their pandemic prevention measures

So far, COVAX has secured only a fraction of the 2 billion doses it hoped to buy in 2021. Pfizer last month committed to supply up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year through COVAX. The facility also has 150 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Two Chinese companies, state-owned Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been behind a large part of the effort to take Chinese vaccines abroad, which has largely happened outside the COVAX framework. Both companies’ vaccines are inactivated, relying on a traditional technology of growing and killing a live virus. The virus is then purified before it is given as an injection.

Read more: Coronavirus: WHO team visits research lab in Wuhan, China

The inactivated vaccines appear to be less effective than more modern mRNA vaccines. However, they are easier to transport than Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, which requires ultracold storage, a challenge for many lower-income countries.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief' Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief
Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief – Jan 18, 2021

Only one of the vaccines, made by Sinopharm, has been approved for general use within China. Both, however, have won either emergency or broader approvals in other countries, and are actively being used in mass vaccination campaigns from the United Arab Emirates to Indonesia.

Read more: Vaccine hoarding ‘keeps pandemic burning’, WHO chief warns rich countries

The vaccines have been criticized for a lack of transparency in data from the final stage of clinical trials. Sinopharm said its vaccine is 79.3% effective. Sinovac’s shot in particular has raised concerns after it initially announced an efficacy rate of 78% at protecting against symptomatic illness, but after counting mild cases announced that effectiveness is just over 50%, based on its trial in Brazil.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
