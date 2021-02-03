Guelph reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported one more death related to COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 25 during the pandemic.

It’s the third death to be reported in as many days as 11 deaths attributed to the disease have been reported in the city so far this year. Guelph reported 14 deaths in all of 2020.

Another 17 cases of COVID-19 in Guelph were reported on Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 2,397 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 28 from the previous day to 230, which includes four people in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health unit’s online portal showed 44 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the resolved case count to 2,142.

Wellington County

While Wellington County did not report a single new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, it did report two more deaths linked to the disease.

The death toll during the pandemic has now reached 20 in the county, with 14 of those fatal cases in 2021.

There are 54 active cases in Wellington County, which is 13 less than the previous day. Four people are in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another 11 people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 831 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There’s been another death linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph. Four people have died since it was declared on Dec. 10.

The death toll in the long-term care unit at Caressant Care in the Township of Wellington North has grown to 11 after an outbreak was declared on Dec. 26.

The hospital in Palmerston has now seen two people die after an outbreak was declared last week.

There have been no new outbreaks declared this week in Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health continues to pause its vaccine distribution due to a shortage.

The health unit has administered 6,553 doses, which includes residents and patients of all long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Second-dose vaccinations are not expected to begin until at least Thursday.